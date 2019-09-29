Urijah Faber Interested In TJ Dillashaw Fight: ‘We’ll See What Happens’

Spread the word!













While Urijah Faber previously wasn’t interested in a fight with TJ Dillashaw, current circumstances have changed things.

Faber had a successful return from retirement in July when he knocked out Ricky Simon in the UFC Sacramento co-main event. He could now be in line for a title shot against bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo in the future.

However, one fight that holds plenty of intrigue is with Dillashaw. The two haven’t seen eye to eye ever since Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male to train in Colorado. And now that Faber is back, he is definitely interested in that fight, especially given the money that would likely be involved:

“I mean the only reason it interests me is because I think there’s probably some money involved in that fight,” Faber said during a recent Q&A with fans ahead of UFC Vancouver (via MMA Fighting). “For a long time I didn’t want to deal with the drama of the whole thing and it didn’t sound enticing to me.

“I was close with his family and what not, especially at the beginning of this. I don’t really feel like I know the guy, or I do know him, a fight with him would be a good one.”

However, any fight will have to wait until 2021 as Dillashaw is currently suspended following a positive EPO test.

Faber wasn’t surprised that the former bantamweight champion was on performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) and believes the playing field will be evened out when he eventually returns.

“As far as waiting around, I’m not really the waiting around type for anything but we’ll see what happens,” Faber added. “He’ll be off the PEDs when he comes back and I’ll be 42 so that should even things out.”

Are you interested in a Faber vs. Dillashaw grudge match?