Urijah Faber Concerned By Jose Aldo’s Bantamweight Cut

Jose Aldo’s weight cut for his bantamweight debut at UFC 245 has been a big talking point, and Urijah Faber, for one, is concerned.

Aldo makes the move down to 135 when he meets Marlon Moraes on the main card of UFC 245 this Saturday in Las Vegas. It’s a move many have questioned especially as the Brazilian had trouble making the 145-pound limit in the first place.

To make matters worse, recent pictures of a drained Aldo led many to express concern about his health and well-being.

Faber — who also competes in bantamweight action at UFC 245 — is one of them:

“Aldo, in my opinion, is one of the best fighters to ever grace the sport,” Faber told MMA Junkie. “Seeing him make this weight cut, I know that he’s mentally tough enough to do it. I don’t know if it’s going to be the best for his body.

“I remember the first time I did (135), I was over-cutting because I was nervous about how it was going to go, so I was getting too small too early. I think he might be doing the same thing. I don’t think it’s going to be good for him. Hopefully he’s able to perform to the Aldo that we all know, but only time will tell on that one.”

If things go well, however, Faber is willing to face Aldo in a rematch. The two notably collided in 2010 for the WEC featherweight title in a bout that saw Aldo repeatedly chop up Faber’s legs.

However, “The California Kid” is focused on his next task at hand first which is Petr Yan:

“I’m not trying to fight everyone in the division,” Faber added. “I’ve got a couple of key fights. I’ve got one right now that I’m focused on. If that’s a fight that the people want to see, absolutely. But one fight at a time and I’ll fight whoever.”

Do you agree with Faber?