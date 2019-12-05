Jose Aldo Looks Terrible Ahead Of Bantamweight Debut (Photos)

Spread the word!













Jose Aldo is preparing to make his debut at bantamweight. The decision for Aldo to cut down to 135 pounds came as a shock to fans given he struggled to make his longtime weight class of 145 pounds.

Some recent photos have emerged as Aldo continues his weight cut, and he doesn’t look great. In fact, he looks ill, his face far too sucked in to look healthy. You be the judge and check out the photos below.

Some recent photos Jose Aldo, bantamweight edition. pic.twitter.com/oF0VhDVHeF — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 5, 2019

Aldo will take on Marlon Moraes at the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Brazilian comes off of a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski. Now, he’s chasing gold in a different weight class, dropping down to 135 pounds to take on former interim bantamweight title challenger Moraes.

Moraes came up short for the interim strap against Henry Cejudo earlier this year, falling via TKO in the third round. It will be interesting to see how Moraes fares against a talented former world champion in Aldo. In turn, it will also be interesting to see how Aldo is able to perform after the strenuous weight cut.

What do you think about Aldo’s appearance ahead of his bantamweight debut?