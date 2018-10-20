Uriah Hall Returns At UFC 232

Uriah Hall returns at the upcoming UFC 232 pay-per-view event as the Las Vegas-based promotion recently announced his next fight.

Uriah Hall Returns Against…

The UFC announced that Hall would take on Bevon Lewis in a middleweight bout. This is the latest addition to December’s UFC 232 lineup.

When entering this fight, Hall looks to get back to his winning ways. He has had a difficult time inside the cage the past several years after being hyped as the next big thing earlier in his career. He has only won one fight since November of 2015.

He has come a long way since his highlight reel spinning back kick during his tenure on the Ultimate Fighter. He has dropped four of his past five contests with loses to Paulo Costa, Gegard Mousasi, Derek Brunson, and Robert Whittaker.



On the flip side, Lewis earned this opportunity when he picked up two victories on Dana White’s Contender Series. His recent fight saw him score first round TKO win of Alton Cunningham in July.

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson – for light heavyweight title

Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes

Corey Anderson vs. Ilir Latifi

Ryan Hall vs. B.J. Penn

Arnold Allen vs. Gilbert Melendez

Michael Chiesa vs. Carlos Condit

Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Nathaniel Wood

Uriah Hall vs. Bevon Lewis