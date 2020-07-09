Uriah Hall Plans To ‘Take Out’ Romero Then ‘Smash’ Till To Earn Title Shot

Spread the word!













Middleweight contender Uriah Hall has revealed his plan to knockout Yoel Romero on August 22 to move one step closer to a shot at 185lb champion Israel Adesanya. The Ultimate Fighter runner-up has also expressed a desire to face Darren Till after he wins so he can really cement himself as the number one contender at middleweight.

Hall was supposed to fight ‘Jacare’ Souza at UFC 249 but his Brazilian opponent tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was scrapped. Now, ‘Primetime’ finds himself in an even bigger fight, a fight he has been chasing for some time now.

“I’ve wanted Yoel for so long,” Hall told MMA Junkie. “Yoel’s one of the best. He’s an elite. This is the baddest, toughest and now I’m realizing is the best sport in the world, and why would I not want to test myself against the best. If I’m going to be in the best sport in the world, why wouldn’t I want to go up against the best?”

Hall went on to explain how he will beat Romero and who he wants to face next, he said.

“I know the type of fights that will bring the best out of me stylistically and I’m trying to get to Izzy,” Hall said. “I’m trying to get to him and in doing so I think taking out Yoel was solidify that spot. If they want to throw Darren Till out there I would love to smash him too, but I’m just trying to climb the ladder.”

The 35-year-old believes he is in his fighting prime right now and wants to show the world that by knocking out Romero next month.

“I’m not trying to fight Yoel to survive, I’m trying to fight him to take him out,” Hall said. “I feel like I’m in my prime. I thought I was in my prime at 28, I’m definitely in my prime now. Regardless of what the UFC wants to give or show, I’m ready. I’m ready to show those attributes and a guy like Yoel, you’ve got to go after him. You’ve got to fight him. I just want to go after him. I’m excited to go after him. I’m not going to be reckless or careless because that dude hits like a truck, but I’m trying to get a title shot. My main focus is to get to the champ. I’m not even looking at the belt. Izzy is the trophy. I want to fight his style. That excites me more than a (expletive) belt.”

