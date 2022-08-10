Uriah Hall announces official retirement from MMA

Former elite middleweight contender Uriah Hall has announced he is officially hanging up the gloves and walking away from his career as an MMA fighter.

‘Primetime’ has come up short in his last two walks to the UFC octagon, dropping decision losses to Sean Strickland and Andre Muniz. Prior to these losses, Uriah Hall had been riding a four fight winning streak, having picked up wins over Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva, Antônio Carlos Júnior and Bevon Lewis. He has previously picked up spectacular victories such as his highlight reel spinning jump back kick against Gegard Mousasi, as seen below:

Uriah Hall took to Instagram to make the following announcement:

“It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world. I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way. The UFC has given me the Best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone. Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion i’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life. I want to thank the incredible fans, you guys made the sport what it is today.“

“It is important to have the right people around you that care for you and encourage you to become a better version of yourself. I want to thank my team my coaches my friends and my family always standing by me. You all have been the driving force that encouraged me daily. Lastly, I want to specifically thank Dana White for giving me the opportunity to collide with modern day gladiators. Thank you for always supporting me thru the good and the bad…To the next generation you are the top 1% greatest athlete’s on the planet. Will be a pleasure to watch where you all take this sport from here. I will be watching! Goforth.”

