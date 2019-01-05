Unique Name Of Conor McGregor’s New Daughter Revealed

Earlier this week, MMA superstar Conor McGregor welcomed his second child into the world with longtime partner Dee Devlin.

Their second child is reportedly a daughter after their first child, Conor Jr., was born in May 2017. McGregor has been on a bit of a downward streak in fighting as of late. He lost his last two bouts to Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov. But his life outside of fighting has been booming, with his Proper Twelve whiskey selling record numbers and his family growing rapidly.

Now that his second child has arrived, talk of the baby girl’s reported name is a hot topic. The Star recently reported that she is named Croia, a Gaelic name possibly meaning ‘of the heart’ or ‘little heart.’

McGregor posted a photo of himself leaving the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital with his two children:

His fighting future remains uncertain as he awaits his Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hearing. He and Khabib will appear for their involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. However, talks of a rematch with Khabib have been heating up recently, with UFC President Dana White discussing the potential bout with frequency.

Khabib was rumored to defend his title against Tony Ferguson. But a lucrative rematch with McGregor appears too good to pass up. We’ll wait and see what happens on that front. For now, McGregor is enjoying the New Year with his new addition.