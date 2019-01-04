Photo: Conor McGregor Welcomes Second Child Into The World

Conor McGregor may be on a bit of a snide inside the ring and cage, but his life outside fighting is booming. His Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey is selling in droves, and his family is growing. After McGregor welcomed his son Conor Jr. into the world in early 2017, “The Notorious” has now added a second child.

The Irish megastar posted a photo on his Instagram account today of him walking out of the hospital to head home with his new baby and Conor Jr.:

McGregor is currently awaiting the results of his hearing for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl due to his involvement in the post-fight chaos. He’s tentatively scheduled to appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on January 29.

His UFC future remains unknown as a result, but he’s clearly got plenty on his plate outside of fighting in 2019.