Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista Added to UFC 321

The UFC has confirmed the addition of an important bantamweight bout between Umar Nurmagomedov and Mario Bautista to the UFC 321 card, scheduled for October 25, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista

The matchup features two fighters at different stages of their career trajectories, with significant title implications at stake. Nurmagomedov, ranked second in the bantamweight division, holds an 18-1 record and will be making his first appearance since his title fight loss to champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 in January. The decision defeat marked the first professional loss of his career, ending his six-fight winning streak in the UFC.

Bautista enters the bout with considerable momentum, carrying an eight-fight winning streak and a current ranking of eighth in the division. The 32-year-old American most recently defeated former Bellator champion Patchy Mix by unanimous decision at UFC 316 in June. His previous victory came against former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo at UFC 307 in October 2024, though the split decision win generated controversy due to his heavy reliance on cage control without landing takedowns.

Nurmagomedov’s defeat to Dvalishvili was competitive, with the fight scored 48-47, and many observers felt he was leading until the final moments of the fifth round. A victory over Bautista could position him for another title opportunity, particularly if current champion Dvalishvili’s upcoming defense against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 produces a different champion.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: (R-L) Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia kicks Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 311 event at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

For Bautista, the fight presents the biggest opportunity of his career to break into title contention. Despite his winning streak, he has faced criticism for his performance against Aldo, where he controlled the fight through clinch work but failed to land any of his ten takedown attempts. His record shows versatility, with six submission victories and three knockout wins among his sixteen professional victories.

UFC 321 takes place at the 18,000-capacity Etihad Arena on Yas Island, marking the promotion’s 22nd visit to Abu Dhabi. The event will be headlined by the heavyweight championship bout between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, with a vacant women’s strawweight title fight between Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern serving as the co-main event.

The bantamweight division remains competitive following Dvalishvili’s recent successful title defense against Sean O’Malley at UFC 316. With Dvalishvili set to face Sandhagen next, the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Bautista will likely position themselves for the next title opportunity, making this one of the most significant non-title bantamweight fights of 2025.