Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern to Battle for Vacant Strawweight Title at UFC 321

The UFC has confirmed that Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern will compete for the vacant women’s strawweight championship at UFC 321 on October 25, 2025, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The bout serves as the co-main event, with heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending his title against Ciryl Gane in the headliner.

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern

The strawweight title became vacant following Zhang Weili’s decision to relinquish her belt and move up to challenge flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden. Zhang’s departure creates an opportunity for two accomplished Brazilian fighters to claim the vacant crown.

Fighter Profiles and Current Form

Virna Jandiroba (22-3) enters the contest as the number one contender in the strawweight division. The 37-year-old Brazilian has established herself as a legitimate title threat with a five-fight winning streak that includes victories over former title challenger Yan Xiaonan at UFC 314 in April, Amanda Lemos via second-round armbar submission, and former challenger Amanda Ribas. Jandiroba, a former Invicta FC strawweight champion, has demonstrated her finishing ability with 14 career submission victories and eight first-round finishes.

Mackenzie Dern (15-5) secured her title opportunity by winning two consecutive fights, including a unanimous decision over Loopy Godinez and a submission victory over Amanda Ribas in January 2025. The 32-year-old Brazilian-American fighter has shown resilience in bouncing back from previous setbacks, having gone through periods of inconsistency in recent years.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 10: Mackenzie Dern poses on the scale during the UFC 295 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Rematch Significance

The upcoming championship bout represents a rematch from their December 2020 encounter at UFC 256, where Dern defeated Jandiroba by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28. Since that meeting, both fighters have evolved significantly. Jandiroba has compiled a 6-1 record, establishing herself as one of the division’s elite competitors. Dern’s path has been more turbulent, posting a 5-4 record over the same period, but her recent performances suggest improved form.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 20: Virna Jandiroba of Brazil reacts after her submission victory against Amanda Lemos of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Title Picture Context

Zhang Weili’s departure marks the end of her second reign as strawweight champion, during which she defended the title four times against notable challengers including Tatiana Suarez most recently. Her move to flyweight creates a significant shift in the 115-pound division hierarchy, opening the door for new championship leadership.

UFC 321 represents the promotion’s second visit to Abu Dhabi in 2025 and continues the organization’s strong partnership with the UAE capital. The event features a heavyweight title defense in the main event, creating a card with two championship bouts that should generate significant interest from international audiences.

Jandiroba’s submission expertise, highlighted by her Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and numerous armbar finishes, contrasts with Dern’s own grappling credentials and recent improvements in her overall game. Their previous meeting demonstrated competitive balance, suggesting the rematch could produce an equally compelling contest with championship stakes elevating the intensity.

The winner will become the new face of the strawweight division, inheriting a title lineage that includes champions like Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.