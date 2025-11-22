Umar Nurmagomedov Provides Update on Usman Nurmagomedov Joining UFC and When ‘Wild Chanco’ Will Make His Debut

Umar Nurmagomedov recently responded to two of the most often asked fan questions. The first one is when his brother, PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov, comes to the UFC, and the second one is when Magomed Zaynukov, aka ‘Wild Chanco,’ makes his promotional debut.

Umar, who attended a presser ahead of UFC Qatar, first answered when his brother Usman would sign with the UFC. He said:

“About Usman [Nurmagomedov] he has a deal with the PFL and he needs to finish first, then he will talk [to the UFC].”

Heading to the second question about ‘Wild Chanco’, Umar added:

“About Chanko, I hope next year, he and I, we will fight on the same card, and I hope it’s gonna happen as soon as possible.”

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov’s comments below:

Islam Makhachev’s training partner, ‘Wild Chanco’ is an undefeated mixed martial artist with a professional MMA record of 8-0. He earned his UFC contract earlier this year after a unanimous win over Lucas Caldas on ‘DWCS.’ Recently at UFC 322, Zaynukov gained media attention after being involved in a huge brawl with Dillon Danis. He was seen punching Danis a few times during the melee.

On the other hand, Umar’s brother Usman will continue to fight for the PFL for two more years, as per his recent contract.

Umar Nurmagomedov wants to see Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Umar Nurmagomedov was recently asked during the aforementioned presser if he wants to see Islam Makhachev fight Ilia Topuria next. Nurmagomedov seconded the idea of a superfight featuring two double champions, saying:

Everybody, I think, wants Islam Makhachev to fight with Ilia Topuria. It is a very big fight for two double champs. I’m not a matchmaker. If you asked me, even for me, our team, that fight.”

Next up, he doubled down on how defending the strap for Makhachev is also important for legacy:

“But for legacy, you need defense.”

Makhachev, who dethroned Jack Della Maddalena recently at UFC 322, has shown interest in fighting former champion Kamaru Usman next. However, the P4P king is also interested in the Topuria fight.

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov’s comments below: