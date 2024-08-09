UFC’s Revenue Jump to $394M Helps TKO Group Holdings Q2: UFC 300 and WrestleMania 40 Exceed Expectations

UFC’s Revenue exceeded expectations after UFC 300 and 303 outpaced expectations. The TKO Group Holdings stock surged in combination with WWE’s WrestleMania 40.

UFC’s Revenue and TKO Group Holdings

With site fees, sponsorships, and live events, the UFC’s revenue climbed to $394 million, an increase of nearly thirty percent, during the quarter. MMA Journalist John S. Nash reported on X, formerly Twitter:

Halfway through the year and UFC revenues are up in every revenue category but consumer products. Revenues for 1st 6 months is $707.4m and adjusted EBITDA is $$427m, a modest 60% margin.

TKO Group Holdings leader Ariel Emanuel said:

“TKO generated strong financial results in the quarter, highlighted by record quarterly revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. In light of this continued momentum, we are raising our full year 2024 guidance for the second quarter in a row. The strength in our underlying business continues to give us great conviction in TKO’s ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.” [Ht MMAMania]

The stock TKO Group Holdings is a combination of the UFC and WWE, with Endeavor owning a piece of both the UFC and WWE. For the quarter, reported by Variety, TKO’s total revenue was $851 million with a net income of $150 million and adjusted EBITDA of $420 million. TKO bumped up its 2024 revenue target by about $60 million to somewhere between $2.67 billion and $2.74 billion.

This is the most successful period in the organization’s history. TKO Group Holdings success was largely driven by the blockbuster UFC 300, UFC 303, and WrestleMania 40.