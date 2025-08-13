UFC’s Dana White Changes Stance: Pay-Per-View Isn’t Dead Yet

ByTimothy Wheaton
Dana White has walked back his declaration that pay-per-view is dead, just 24 hours after announcing the UFC’s groundbreaking $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+.

The UFC president initially proclaimed the end of the pay-per-view model during Monday’s announcement of the seven-year Paramount partnership. The deal will make all 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights available on Paramount+ without additional fees starting in 2026, marking what appeared to be a definitive shift away from the PPV structure that has defined UFC programming since 1993.

Paramount+ Deal Changes UFC Media Landscape, but Pay-Per-View Retains a Role

Dana White had emphasized that the new arrangement would eliminate the financial barriers for fans, who currently pay $79.99 on top of ESPN+ subscription fees to access premium UFC events. TKO president Mark Shapiro went further, calling pay-per-view an “outdated” system and declaring it “a thing of the past”.

Dana White

However, by Tuesday, Dana White was already moderating his stance during interviews with multiple outlets. Speaking to the New York Post, he offered a more nuanced perspective on PPV’s future.

“What I love about this business is, I can lay out what we think the fights are going to be for a year, and a fight will pop up that I never saw coming. A star will pop up out of somewhere. Anything is possible. And you could do a one-off pay-per-view,” White said.

The UFC chief pointed to his immediate involvement in other combat sports ventures to illustrate his point. “I am going to be on pay-per-view this Saturday. Pay-per-view is not dead,” he declared.

White’s rapid reversal comes as the UFC maintains multiple business interests beyond its core MMA programming. The organization remains involved in boxing promotion, power slap competitions, and jiu-jitsu events, all of which could potentially utilize the pay-per-view model.

The Paramount deal represents a significant financial upgrade for UFC, nearly doubling its media rights revenue from the approximately $350 million annually it receives from ESPN. However, White’s comments suggest the organization wants to preserve flexibility for special events or cross-promotional opportunities that might warrant premium pricing.

The timing of White’s clarification has drawn criticism from industry observers who note the apparent contradiction with Monday’s definitive statements about PPV’s demise. The swift change in messaging occurred less than 24 hours after the initial announcement.

UFC Cage Octagon
Photo By Tim Wheaton

The Paramount agreement officially begins in January 2026, with UFC continuing its current ESPN arrangement through the remainder of 2025. During this transition period, fans will still encounter the existing pay-per-view structure for numbered events.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

