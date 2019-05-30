UFC’s Charles Oliveira To Compete In Kasai Super Series Grappling Event

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira will be testing his elite grappling skills outside the promotion.

Oliveira is on a five-fight winning streak with finishes in each of them, including four submissions. He most recently knocked out Nik Lentz at UFC Rochester earlier this month.

“Do Bronx” won’t be out for long as he is now set to face Gesias Cavalcante in a 170-pound grappling match at Kasai Super Series. It will take place July 4 in Orlando, Florida.

Cavalcante is a black belt in jiujitsu who formerly competed in Strikeforce, Titan FC and WSOF. Nine of his 21 wins have come via submission.

But Oliveira, of course, is a submission wizard. He currently holds the record for most submissions in UFC history with 13, having broken Royce Gracie’s old record last September.

According to MMA Fighting, Oliveira’s trainer Jorge Patino “Macaco” is also expected to compete in the event. However, he has no opponent as of now.

Here is the card as of now: