Highlights: Charles Oliveira Knocks Out Nik Lentz In Rochester Trilogy Fight

Lightweights Charles Oliveira and Nik Lentz squared off in a trilogy fight a long time coming on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., May 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 10 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Record-setting submission artist ‘Do Bronx’ came into the bout with a ton of momentum, having won his last four fights in the Octagon. Lentz was on a bit of a run himself, having won his last two bouts and three out of his last four.

The two veterans had fought twice before, with Oliveira submitting Lentz in May 2015 after their first fight in 2011 ended in a no contest. Oliveria came out hot in this one, snapping Lentz’ head back with a jumping kick in the first round (via ESPN MMA):

Minor controversy then arose when Oliveira had Lentz in a tight guillotine in the second round. Some believe Lentz even tapped. Watch it right here and decide for yourself:

It all ended up being a moot point, however. Oliveira dropped Lentz with an absolute missile of a right hand and followed up with hammerfists to seal the deal for his fifth straight win. It was his first knockout victory in nine years. Check it out: