Former Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is gearing up to make his return following a lengthy suspension after testing positive for PEDs in January of 2019.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC President Dana White shared that the organization was working on a fight for the former champion and that it would have title implications.

“We’re working on something for TJ right now that would line him up, the winner of that fight would fight for the title next,” White shared.

When Dillashaw was suspended in 2019 he held the Bantamweight title and had just come off a knockout loss against Henry Cejudo in his bid for the Flyweight title.

Since then, Dillashaw has shared he is open to returning against any of the top guys and multiple potential opponents have raised their hands to welcome him.

One of these individuals is the number two contender Corey Sandhagen who has accumulated back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts since losing to title challenger Aljamain sterling in 2020. Recently, Sandhagen explained that he wanted to fight Dillashaw and also expressed that he didn’t believe that the former champion should be welcomed back straight into a title fight after testing positive for PEDs.

Also current champion Petr Yan has called for a matchup against Dillashaw should he successfully defend his title at UFC 259 against Sterling. The pair are set to face off in a five-round fight for the title with Aljamain coming in on a lengthy win streak including a first-round finish over Sandhagen.

Other top Bantamweight’s that have called out the former champion include Pedro Munhoz, Jose Aldo, and Cody Garbrandt.

As White shared that a bout is in the works it is more than likely that this opponent will come from one of the top-ranked Bantamweights who are not currently booked.

Who do you believe this mystery opponent is for Dillashaw?