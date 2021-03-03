He may have a title defense coming up this weekend, but Petr Yan is already looking towards the future.

The bantamweight champion defends his title for the first time against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. At 7-0, Yan has yet to taste defeat in the UFC and expects that to continue this Saturday. In a recent interview with Fanatics View, while he made sure to not overlook Sterling, he said he already has eyes on what’s next for him (H/T MMA Mania).

“If I win easy over Sterling, next fight has to be very big. Sandhagen, he lost to Sterling. I think maybe Dillashaw,” Yan said. “T.J. Dillashaw is back after doping tests and I want to fight him.”

Sandhagen has staked his claim to be the next title challenger following back-to-back knockouts over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar, running his UFC record to 7-1. He has also been a vocal critic of Dillashaw getting a title shot upon his return, saying that decision would be “garbage”.

Dillashaw has recently been cleared to compete again following a two-year suspension from USADA for a failed drug test. Prior to his suspension, Dillashaw was the reigning bantamweight champion after winning and defending the title in a pair of fights against Cody Garbrandt. He has been adamant that he is worthy of an immediate title shot upon his return, but the UFC has yet to say what will happen after UFC 259.

Of course, before any future matchmaking can take place, Yan first has to get past a worthy challenger in Sterling. ‘The Funkmaster has won five in a row, including wins over Jimmie River and Pedro Munhoz, as well as dominating Sandhagen in fewer than 90 seconds. His unique style of wrestling and grappling has given his past opponents fits, and he believes Yan will be no different.

Do you think Petr Yan is overlooking Sterling? Who should he fight next if he wins?