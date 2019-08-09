UFC Washington Gets Two New Fights

Spread the word!













The UFC is heading back to Washington D.C. on December 7 at the Capital One Arena.

Now, two high-profile women’s fights have been added to the card according to ESPN. Claudia Gadelha will fight Cynthia Calvillo in a strawweight bout. Meanwhile, Aspen Ladd will return after being knocked out by Germaine de Randamie to take on Yana Kunitskaya.

Gadelha got back into the win column her last time out as she beat Randa Markos by decision at UFC 239. Before that, she dropped a decision to Nina Ansraroff. She is currently ranked fifth in the division. Calvillo, meanwhile, is ranked 11th and on a two-fight winning streak after beating Poliana Botelho and Cortney Casey.

Ladd, as mentioned, is coming off of her first professional loss when she lost to de Randamie in the main event of UFC Sacramento. She was knocked out in 16 seconds, in what many thought was an early stoppage. Before that, she beat Sijara Eubanks, Tonya Evinger and Lina Lansberg inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Kunitskaya, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak after beating Lina Lansberg and Marion Reneau. She has also fought for the featherweight title before where she was knocked out by Cris Cyborg.

Which fight are you most excited for on the UFC Washington card?