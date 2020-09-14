The latest addition to the UFC security team is already considering a career switch.

UFC president Dana White hired Summer Tapasa-Sataraka earlier this month making good on his promise to offer the 24-year-old a job after she was fired by Best Buy for tackling a would-be thief earlier this year.

For those who don’t remember, Tapasa-Sataraka thwarted an attempted robbery and went viral in the process back in January. The new UFC employee can be seen taking down a man who is trying to leave the Aiea, Hawaii, Best Buy store without paying. Tapasa-Sataraka lost her job as a result but caught the eye of UFC boss White who offered her complimentary tickets for UFC 246 and a job with his company should she ever want it.

Tapasa-Sataraka has been in her role as UFC Corporate Security Officer since late August. During her time with the company, she has been thinking about what she wants to do with her future. After some consideration Summer told TMZ Sports she is now intent on becoming an MMA referee.

“When he (Dana White) gave me the opportunity to pick where exactly I see fit I picked security because I was more comfortable with it,” Tapasa-Sataraka said. “Now that I’m in the UFC. Now that I’m in the security position I was actually thinking about becoming a referee. Being that there are no females I was actually thinking about becoming the first referee. That is actually outside of the UFC. So, I would actually be working for the state and not this great company.”

“So far it’s just a thought. I have asked my boss Bryan Peterson and he has directed me to the people to talk to at the UFC. So, hopefully they kinda help a little bit.”

Do you think Summer Tapasa-Sataraka has what it takes to become an MMA referee?