Chael Sonnen has quite a bit to say about Brock Lesnar‘s recent drama after the Vince McMahon sex scandal, and despite his recent return to the WWE at SummerSlam, Chael Sonnen still has concerns.

“Brock Lesnar is in big trouble. Bad. It’s bad.”

“So many people even speculated, what is it? What has Brock done? And those people are called jerks. They know 100% what this is about. They also know 100% that this is not recent news.”



“Brock got involved in something called ‘sexting.’ And this is an uncomfortable word. It’s a combination of the word sex and texting… This is what the kids do now, right? They’re dating online. It’s a very different world, but this is what this is called.”

“The moment—do we have two consenting adults? And the way that people love to answer that is yes, but whoa… within moments, they’re off of Brock and they’re on defense.”

“There is a conversation if you find somebody with the maturity to go out and have it, but it’s not the one we’re having now. I’m on Brock.”

“Was anybody violated? Does anybody feel victimized? You could ask them and you would get a yes to consenting adults and you would get no, nobody is upset here. And it should stop right there. But it never does.”

“Nobody has defended Brock. As a matter of fact, nobody has even just told the truth about Brock. Bury him, guys. Bury him. Just tell the truth.”

“Nobody has even taken the step to verify that that was Brock’s phone number, which would be pretty easy to verify. There are only about eight people you could ask… Nobody has verified that it was Brock on the other end of that number. I think it’s reasonable to assume that he was.”

“A public humiliation… we’re good. But that’s not where it stopped with Brock. In fact, they didn’t even start with that with Brock—they fired him. Not only did they fire him, they did what’s called cancel, where they wash you out of history…”

“There’s no road for Brock to come back there. There’s no door open. There’s nobody saying, ‘Hey, it’s been enough time.’ And that surprises me.”

“Brock did not go out and make friends within the media. That’s true. But I do want you to understand, it’s for that reason that they don’t speak up on his behalf. It’s almost like payback. He didn’t have anybody he could go to and say, ‘Hey, can you help me out with a good article?’ He did not build a single friend.”

“Brock is a very special guy and he’s got a very special side to him and he was a very intense performer and he’s living the gimmick.”

“You must understand, Brock coming out and doing PR for himself would be against the very gimmick that Brock spent 20-plus years growing.”

“If you’re going to do the print, you’re going to have the awkward conversation and you’re going to report something as news today, which is nobody reports news of two years ago. It just doesn’t work that way. But if you’re going to do it, tell people what happened… Two consenting adults sent each other dirty text messages.”