Brock Lesnar is back.

The former UFC heavyweight champion made a surprise return at the WWE Summerslam pay-per-view event on Saturday night right after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event.

Lesnar — who was sporting a new look with a full beard and ponytail — arrived just as Reigns was standing over Cena as the crowd unsurprisingly erupted.

You can watch it below:

It was revealed last year that Lesnar — who hadn’t appeared on WWE since April 2020 — was notably out of contract with Bellator president Scott Coker reaching out to him over a potential fight with Fedor Emelianenko.

In the end, it looks like Lesnar decided to stay with the WWE similar to all the other times where his contract expired and rumors of a return to mixed martial arts resurfaced.

For those who still have hope, it looks highly unlikely with Lesnar having just turned 44 last month. Then again, anything can happen in combat sports.

Do you think we’ll ever see Lesnar in MMA again?