Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir 3? Bella Mir Keen on Possible Mya Lesnar Bout

Bella Mir is preparing for her fourth MMA fight this Sunday, but seems intrigued by a Mir vs. Lesnar 3 bout with Mya Lesnar down the line. While Mya Lesnar is a decorated track star at Colorado State with national shot put championship accolades, the natural athleticism component could indicate to some that she could crossover to MMA someday if so inclined.

During an interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Mir spoke about how much she loves being part of her father’s legacy and that she loves how the former UFC heavyweight champion can be a part of hers, as she is earlier on in her legacy-building journey. Within that context, when touching on one of her father’s more famous rivalries that never ended up seeing a rubber match closing point and touching upon her interest in a Mir Vs. Lesnar 3 clash, Mir said,

“The amount of people that ask me if I want to fight her and the Brock Lesnar-Frank Mir trilogy but in daughter form. I’m like man, I know Dana [White] would a hundred percent promote that if Mya was fighting. So yeah, Mya Lesnar if you’re ever hearing this, you should train and we could just have a little fight because that would be awesome. I mean who wouldn’t want to see that?… I’m like Mya, just train for like a year.” “I mean she’s athletic like she’ll get it down. She just trains for a year I mean, that would be insane, honestly… That actually would be crazy. I mean maybe the universe just; it knew we’d finish that trilogy fight. So they didn’t have our dads finish it. That would be awesome. I mean I think I would be more hype for that than anyone watching it, honestly.”

Bella Mir welcomes a fight against Mya Lesnar to settle the rivalry between their fathers:



"Mya Lesnar, if you’re ever hearing this, you should train and we could just have a little fight."



(🎥 @DamonMartin) pic.twitter.com/e8Q39VoLMw — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 22, 2025

Mir vs. Lesnar 3 and the first two chapters of that story

Before we get into any talks of Mir vs. Lesnar 3, the history between Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar represents one of the more intense rivalries in the sport’s history which generated some magic at the box office. Lesnar would fall short to Mir in the former’s UFC debut when Lesnar would submit to a kneebar at UFC 81 at the 1:30 of the opening round.

Their rematch took place at UFC 100 with Lesnar emerging as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion when he would blast interim champ Mir with devastating ground and pound leading to the second round TKO stoppage. To see a certain level of closure to this feud in the form of Mir Vs. Lesnar 3 would certainly evoke feelings from people who feel a type of way when the refrains of “Face The Pain” by Stemm ring out.