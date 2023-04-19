Without a loss since his promotional debut, surging Russian heavyweight knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich remains a decent betting underdog to continue his roughshod run through the ranks against perennial contender, Curtis Bladyes in the main event of UFC Vegas 71 this weekend.

Pavlovich, who boasts a 17-1 professional record, and clinched gold under the banner of Fight Nights Global prior to his UFC landing back in November 2018, the Russian has suffered just a sole professional mixed martial arts defeat.

Tackling common-foe, Alistair Overeem in his organizational loss, Pavlovich dropped a first round ground strikes loss to the veteran Dutch kickboxer.

However, in five victories since, Pavlovich has chalked up consecutive knockout stoppage wins, including finishes of Shamil Abdurakhimov, Derrick Lewis, and Tai Tuivasa.

And amid his stunning run of form – which has seen Pavlovich propelled to the #3 rank in the official heavyweight pile, BetWay currently see the surging heavyweight as a decent underdog at +135 to defeat Blaydes – and likely land a title opportunity.

Himself riding an impressive run of three consecutive victories to rebound back to the top-5 of the division, Blaydes, a perennial contender at the heavyweight limit, most recently landed a first round TKO win over Tom Aspinall in July of last year after the latter suffered a 15-second knee injury.

Prior to that summer victory in the UK, Blaydes landed a knockout victory over Chris Daukaus, as well as a unanimous decision triumph against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

And in the wake of his impressive victory – paired with his dominant wrestling game, Blaydes, a national Juco champion is priced as a betting favorite to defeat Pavlovich in ‘SIn City’ – currently placed as a -150 suitor.

Landing a stunning 14 knockout victories in 17 total triumphs throughout his professional career, Pavlovich landed quickfire wins over both the aforenoted, Tuivasa, and Lewis recently – stopping the duo in just 54 seconds and 55 seconds, respectively in the last year.

As far as the potential to continue that stunning knockout run of five consecutive finishes since his UFC debut loss against Overeem, Pavlovich is available currently at -162 to defeat Blaydes with strikes come their heavyweight title-eliminator at UFC Vegas 71 this weekend.

Himself touting his own ability to defeat recently minted undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones ahead of his upcoming clash with Pavlovich – Blaydes handed common-foe, Overeem a TKO loss of his own in their 2018 showdown.

However, when pitted with another common-opponent, Lewis, Blaydes dropped a thunderous second round KO loss at UFC Vegas 19 in 2021.

Grounding out the likes of Overeem, Abdurakhimov, and Alexander Volkov during his tenure with the UFC – as well as stopping former undisputed heavyweight titleholder, Junior dos Santos on the feet, Blaydes is available at -120 to defeat Pavlovich via strikes, submission, or win via disqualification against Pavlovich.

A devastating knockout artist, Pavlovich has struck three Performance of the Night bonuses during his brief tenure under the Dana White-led banner, off the back of wins over Marcelo Golm, and the above-mentioned, Abdurakhimov, and Tuivasa.