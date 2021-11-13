LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez results throughout the night (Sat. November 13. 2021) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honors in ‘Sin City’ — a high-stakes potential featherweight title-eliminator between former division best, the #1 ranked, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway, and the streaking #3 rated challenger, Yair ‘El Pantera’ Rodriguez.

Returning for the second time this year, former undisputed featherweight kingpin, Holloway looks to solidify his status as the #1 contender once again — following masterful Octagon return in January.

Headlining UFC on ABC 1 on ‘Fight Island’, the Hawaiian scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar — setting multiple striking records en route to his damaging, one-sided judging win.

For Chihuahua native, Rodriguez, the dynamic striker makes his first Octagon outing since an October 2019 rematch victory over two-time opponent, common-foe, Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Boston.

The victory came as Rodriguez’s sixth in the UFC, following prior successes against the likes of Andre Fili, Dan Hooker, Alex Caceres, B.J. Penn, and Chan Sung Jung.

UFC Vegas 42 Results: Holloway vs. Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 42 Main Card: (ESPN + 4 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Rothwell

Featherweight: Leah Letson vs. Felicia Spencer

Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

Bantamweight: Julio Arce vs. Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 42 Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 1 p.m. ET)

Catchweight (157.5lbs): Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez

Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

Featherweight: Sean Woodson def. Collin Anglin via first round (4:30) TKO (strikes)

Catchweight (128.5lbs): Cortney Casey def. Liana Jojua via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight: Rafael Alves def. Marc Diakiese via first round (1:48) submission (guillotine)

Light Heavyweight: Da Un Jung def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via first round (3:04) TKO (elbows)

