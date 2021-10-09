LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 39: Dern vs. Rodriguez results throughout the night (Sat. 9th. October 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status at the UFC Apex facility, a high-stakes potential strawweight title-eliminator between the #4 ranked, Mackenzie Dern, and the #6 rated, Marina Rodriguez.

in the midst of a four fight winning run, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Dern last featured at UFC on ABC 2 in April, besting the returning, Nina Nunes with a late opening round armbar win — subsequently becoming the most prolific strawweight grappler in the history of the promotion with four separate submission stoppage victories.

11-1 as a professional, Arizona-born grappler, Dern has managed to take an eye-catching six wins from seven Octagon walks, dispatching Ashley Yoder, Amanda Cooper, Hannah Cifers, Randa Markos, Virna Jandiroba, as well as the aforenoted, Nunes.

Taking headlining honors against Dern is Rio Grande do Sul native, Rodriguez, who enters the main event bout off the back of a two-fight winning run — the last of which came against strawweight mainstay, Michelle Waterson in a UFC Vegas 26 main event back in May.

Rodriguez, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series — has also managed a knockout victory over common-foe, Amanda Ribas, as well as a pair of unanimous decision triumphs over Tecia Torres and Jessica Aguilar.

UFC Vegas 39 Results: Dern vs. Rodriguez

Main Card: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez

Catchweight (174lbs): Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau

Flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Corales

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 2 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa

Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson

Strawweight: Lupita Godinez vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Lightweight: Steve Garcia vs. Charlies Ontiveros