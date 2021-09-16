It’s been a while since we saw Tyron Woodley in the UFC broadcast booth, but that will change this weekend at UFC Vegas 37 as the former welterweight champion will make his return to commentary and analysis of the fights.

Woodley is just weeks removed from his split-decision loss to YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and at least for the moment doesn’t plan on returning to MMA any time soon. He’s hopeful for an immediate rematch with Paul, but contract negotiations haven’t materialized just yet.

For now, Woodley will turn his focus to commentary this weekend alongside retired UFC veteran Alan Jouban and veteran host Karyn Bryant. Michael Bisping will serve desk duty alongside play-by-play commentator Brandon Fitzgerald.

Despite losing his last four UFC fights, Woodley is considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever compete in the promotion, with a welterweight title reign that began with a vicious knockout over Robbie Lawler. He most recently fought in the octagon at UFC 260, falling to Vicente Luque by first-round submission.

Woodley appeared mentally and physically in good shape for his boxing debut under the bright lights of Cleveland, OH. and has previously talked about his intentions to keep boxing in the future. It’s unclear exactly when Woodley will make his return to the ring.

Woodley signed with the UFC after the promotion merged with Strikeforce back in 2012. He quickly earned a reputation as a knockout artist with elite wrestling stemming from his time competing at the University of Missouri.

Woodley is known as one of the best analysts in the UFC broadcasting industry, despite not being involved in commentary for a while. He’s seen and done pretty much everything there is in the UFC and has a vast knowledge of the sport.

Along with his commentary duties, we may find out what Woodley’s plans are for the future during the broadcast, but that remains to be seen.

