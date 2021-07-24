LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 32: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw results throughout the night (Sat. 24th. July 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status in the promotion’s second consecutive week at the Apex facility — a high-stakes, potential bantamweight title-eliminator between the surging #2 ranked contender, Cory Sandhagen, and the returning former two-time division gold holder, T.J. Dillashaw.

The pairing of Sandhagen and Dillashaw was originally slated to headline a UFC Vegas 26 event back in May until Dillashaw was forced to withdraw from the bout after he had suffered a laceration to his right eye after finding himself on the receiving end of an inadvertent headbutt during a training session.

For Aurora finisher, Sandhagen, the dynamic striker is in the midst of a two-fight winning spree following his first round rear-naked choke loss to current 135lb best, Aljamain Sterling last June at UFC 250 — taking a pair of spectacular, highlight-reel knockouts over former title challenger, Marlon Moraes and former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar.

Completing his two-year retroactive USADA suspension in January of this year, Dillashaw is slated to return for the first time since an unsuccessful flyweight title siege against Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night Brooklyn back in January of 2019 where he suffered a first round knockout loss. Post-fight, Dillashaw returned a positive test result for the banned substance, erythropoietin (EPO) — resulting in his two-year suspension.

The Angels Camp native’s most recent bantamweight outing came in the form of a first round knockout win over two-time foe and former champion, Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC 227 in August of 2018 — where he successfully defending his title.

UFC Vegas 23 Results: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw

Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Bantamweight: Kyler Philips vs. Raulian Paiva

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Darrick Minner

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Maycee Barber

Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Brendan Allen

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ian Heinisch

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Jordan Williams

Bantamweight: Julio Arce vs. Andre Ewell

Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Elise Reed

Strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Hannah Goldy