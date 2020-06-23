UFC Vegas 3 Medical Suspensions: Josh Emmett Gets Six-Month Sit

Spread the word!













It will be some time before we see Josh Emmett back in action following UFC Vegas 3.

Emmett took on Shane Burgos in the co-main event this past weekend and was able to earn the victory via unanimous decision following a back-and-forth war.

It was all the more impressive considering he was compromised as he tore his ACL early on in the first round. By the end of the fight, he had also suffered a partial MCL tear, focal impact fracture of the femur, damaged cartilage and swelling.

As a result, it’s no surprise to see the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hand him a six-month layoff to recover. However, Emmett will likely be out of action much longer than that as torn ACLs usually require at least nine months of recovery.

Other fighters to get 180-day suspensions were Roosevelt Roberts, Tecia Torres, Brianna van Buren and Courtney Casey.

Main event winner Curtis Blaydes is suspended for 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to a laceration on his lip while Emmett’s opponent Burgos is also out for 45 days.

Full UFC Vegas 3 Medical Suspensions

You can find the full list of fighters with medical suspensions following UFC Vegas 3 below (via MMA Junkie):

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to lip laceration.

Alexander Volkov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Josh Emmett: Suspended 180 days or until MRI of left knee is cleared by orthopedic sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Shane Burgos: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until laceration under right eye is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Marion Reneau: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to a “hard fight”

Belal Muhammad: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow laceration

Roosevelt Roberts: Suspended 180 days or until MRI and x-ray of left elbow is cleared by an orthopedic medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Clay Guida: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 30 days

Tecia Torres: Suspended 180 days or until left hand x-ray is cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Brianna van Buren: Suspended 180 days or until right hand is cleared by an orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Marc-Andre Barriault: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Oskar Piechota: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 21 days

Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days or until right hand and wrist x-rays are cleared by orthopedic/sports medicine doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Justin Jaynes: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days or until right supraorbital laceration is cleared by a doctor

Frank Camacho: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days

Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days

Max Rohskopf: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to laceration above left eye

What do you make of the UFC Vegas 3 medical suspensions?