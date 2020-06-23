Josh Emmett Suffered A Long List Of Injuries Against Shane Burgos

Spread the word!













Featherweight contender Josh Emmett suffered several different injuries during his UFC on ESPN 11 co-main event victory over fellow contender Shane Burgos. Emmett visibility injured his leg in the opening minute of round one. Despite that, he was able to put on a spectacular performance for three rounds to earn the win, FOTN honours and create a FOTY contender.

On Monday evening (June 22) Brett Okamoto revealed Emmett had suffered a compete ACL tear and a bunch of other injuries in the fight, he wrote.

“UFC featherweight Josh Emmett suffered a “complete ACL tear” in his Fight of Night victory over Shane Burgos on Saturday. Per Emmett, other injuries include partial MCL tear, focal impact fracture of femur, damaged cartilage, swelling.”

“Gutted for Josh. I asked him on Saturday if he was apprehensive about what an MRI would show, and he admitted he was pissed about it. Wish him a very speedy recovery, obviously. I do think he’ll come back to a big fight, whenever he’s healthy.”

The fighter himself later took to social media to list his injuries and reiterate that he will never quit in a fight, he wrote.

“When I say I’m willing to go through HELL and suffer any amount of pain to get my hand raised, I mean it!!! #UFC #UFCVegas3 #CantStopWontStop”

“Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT!

1 Complete ACL tear

2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing

3 Bakers cyst rupture

4 Focal impact fracture of

femur on the lateral

5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3″

As of right now it is unclear how long Emmett will need to recover. The news of this injury will of course be a big blow to the Team Alpha Male fighter who was on the cusp of a title shot after his third straight win.

