LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt results throughout the night (Sat. 22nd. April 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status in the promotion’s return to Las Vegas and the UFC Apex facility; a massive bantamweight tilt with potential title implications, as the #3 rated contender, Rob Font draws the #4 ranked challenger, former undisputed champion, Cody Garbrandt.

Embarking on a three-fight winning spree, New England Cartel mainstay, Font has taken a pair of unanimous decision victories over current Bellator bantamweight champion, Sergio Pettis as well as Ricky Simon, before a massive first round knockout success over one-time title chaser, Marlon Moraes at UFC Vegas 16 in December.

An 11 fight Octagon veteran, Massachusetts native, Font has notched other notable triumphs over the likes of George Roop, Matt Schnell, Douglas Silva de Andrade, and Thomas Almeida.

Snapping a three-fight losing spree last July which included a trio of damaging knockout losses to former teammate and former two-time champion, T.J. Dillashaw, as well as upcoming UFC 265 feature, Pedro Munhoz, Garbrandt lodged a Knockout of the Year contender in his last Octagon walk.

Featuring at UFC 250 once again at the UFC Apex facility, under the tutelage of Mark Henry for the first time in his professional career, Garbrandt scored a buzzer-beating second round knockout win over veteran contender, Raphael Assuncao.

Adding the Brazilian to his UFC run which includes six other victories, the Ohio puncher has also bested the likes of Marcus Brimage, common-foe, Almeida, Takeya Mizugaki, and in his crowning achievement, took a unanimous decision win over former two-time titleholder, Dominick Cruz.

UFC Vegas 27 Results: Font vs. Garbrandt

Main Card: (ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

Featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont Viana

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 4 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Bennett

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva

Flyweight: Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Victor Rodriguez

Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Catchweight (128.5lbs): David Dvorak vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

Lightweight: Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov