The bonus money may have returned from $75,000 to $50,000 but fighters were still busting a gut to get their hands on it at UFC Vegas 27. In the nights’ main event, Rob Font picked up the biggest win of his career as he battered Cody Garbrandt over five rounds. As great as Font looked he missed out on bonus money as three of the undercard fighters stole the show.

Carla Esparza – Performance of the Night.

The former UFC strawweight champion appears to be knocking on the door for another title shot. Carla Esparza put on a dominant display in a fight most considered a toss-up. ‘The Cookie Monster’ used her wrestled to dominate Yan Xiaonan in round one. In round two things only got worse for the Chinese fighter as she was once again on her back only this time she got sliced up by elbows and ultimately stopped by Esparza who immediately called for a title shot. Who knows if she’ll get it. What Esparza definitely will get is an extra $50,000 in her bank account.

Bruno Silva – Performance of the night.

Bruno Silva has picked up his second bonus cheque of 2021. In March, he knocked out JP Buys to secure himself an extra $50,000. Last night he had a similarly impressive display against Victor Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 27. Just one minute was all Silva need to close the show, stretch his win streak to two and pick up another fat bonus cheque.

Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa – Fight of the Night

A bloody brawl between two heavyweight sluggers got the UFC Vegas 27 Fight of the Night award. Jared Vanderaa ultimately got the unanimous decision victory over Justin Tafa but he was made to work really hard for it. Vanderaa was cut and covered in blood for most of the fight but still managed to outwork his opponent over three rounds for the win. No-one is truly a loser in this fight though as both men will go home $50,000 richer.

