Inaugural UFC and Invicta FC strawweight champion, Carla ‘Cookie Monster’ Esparza was in need of a statement victory to earn a title rematch against Rose Namajunas in her next outing. And with her second round battering of the promotional-perfect contender, Yan Xiaonan — Esparza has likely earned her title re-run.

Taking the #3 ranked Xiaonan down within the opening couple of exchanges, Esparza went to work from the get-go — establishing top position early in the first before riding out the round from the top, laying down some notable elbow strikes resulting in a notable cut on the side of Xiaonan’s head.

Taking down the Liaoning native early in the second again after catching a body kick, Esparza eventually moved to side control and then to a mounted crucifix position — where she began slicing and bloodying Xiaonan with constant strikes, eventually forcing referee, Keith Peterson to step in and award Esparza her fifth consecutive victory. Following the win, the Team Oyama mainstay called for her title re-run against fellow The Ultimate Fighter alum, Namajunas next.

Below, catch the highlights from Esparza’s statement making win over Xiaonan.

