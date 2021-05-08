UFC Vegas 26 Results: Rodriguez vs. Waterson

LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson results throughout the afternoon (Sat. 8th. April 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status on short notice, a flyweight showdown between top-ten strawweight contenders, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson — who replace an injured, T.J. Dillashaw who was forced from his return against Cory Sandhagen due to a laceration above his right eye.

Brazilian striker, Rodriguez makes her second outing of the year, following an appearance on ‘Fight Island’ in January — where she notched an eye-catching second round knockout victory over Amanda Ribas.

Headlining UFC Vegas 10 in September, former Invicta FC atomweight champion, Waterson took home a unanimous decision result over Angela Hill.

Replacing former lightweight title challenger, Diego Sanchez on short notice amid his UFC release, Fortis MMA trainee, Alex Morono clashes with another former title chaser, Donald Cerrone in the co-main event of the night.

Cerrone enters the tie, winless in his last five consecutively, with his most recent outing ending in an eventual ‘No Contest’ against Niko Price at UFC Vegas 11 in September.

For Morono, the Houston native suffered a unanimous decision loss to former WEC and UFC lightweight best, Anthony Pettis at UFC Vegas 17 in December.

Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Catchweight (160.5lbs): Gregor Gillespie def. Diego Ferreira via second round (4:51) TKO (strikes)

Middleweight: Phil Hawes def. Kyle Daukaus via unanimous decision (30-26 x2, and 29-27)

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 5 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Michael Trizano def. L’udovit Klein via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, and 30-27)

Middleweight: Jun Yong Park def. Tafon Nchukwi via majority decision (30-25, 29-26, and 28-28)

Welterweight: Carlston Harris def. Christian Aguilera via first round (2:52) submission (anaconda)