LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori Results throughout the night (Sat. 5th. December 2020) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For Swedish-born submission specialist, Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson, he’s finally made it to Fight Night for UFC Vegas 16. And more importantly, with an opponent finally nailed down. Intially scheduled to tackle Darren ‘The Gorilla’ Till, and then Kevin ‘The Trailblazer’ Holland, Hermansson now clashes with Marvin Vettori who replaces Holland after he contracted COVID-19, who had replaced Till who was dealing with a reoccurring ACL injury.

Hoping to strike two wins from two in 2020, middleweight contender, Hermansson returned to winning ways on UFC Fight Island 2 in July, scoring a highlight-reel, quickfire heel-hook stoppage over former interim title chaser, Kelvin Gastelum in a co-headlining pairing.

For former Venator FC titleholder, Vettori, the Italian contender brings his Octagon walk a week forward, replacing Holland. The Trento native was slated to meet with returning former Strikeforce 185-pound best, Jacare Souza at next weekend’s event, with Holland now clashing with the Brazilian in a middleweight switcheroo.

Riding a three-fight winning spree, Vettori last featured opposite Karl Roberson at UFC Vegas 2 in June, nabbing a first-round rear-naked choke victory.

Taking co-main event honours tonight, one-time interim light heavyweight title challenger, Ovince Saint Preux takes on Jamahal ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill, looking to build a head of steam off the back of his stunning one-punch knockout win over touted prospect, Alonzo Menifield.

Undefeated in seven professional outings, Dana White‘s Contender Series alum, Hill made his mark on the UFC roster with a unanimous decision victory over Darko Stosic at UFC Fight Night Raleigh in January, before a ‘No Contest’ outing opposite Klidson Abreu at UFC Vegas 1 in May.

UFC Vegas 16: Hermansson vs. Vettori Results

Main Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 10 p.m)

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Catchweight (207.5-pounds): Ovince Saint Preux vs. Jamahal Hill

Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Justin Jaynes

Light Heavyweight: Roman Dolidze vs. John Allan Arte

Lightweight: Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt

Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7 p.m.)

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez

Featherweight: Ilia Topuria vs. Damon Jackson

Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier