LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira Results throughout the night (Sat. 7th. November 2020) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One-time UFC light heavyweight title challengers, Thiago ‘Marreta’ Santos, and Glover Teixeira headline tonight’s event in ‘Sin City’ – hoping to stamp their respective tickets as the next contender to Jan Blachowicz’s 205-pound throne, albeit after the rise of middleweight champion, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya.

Returning to action from a slew of major leg and knee injuries suffered in his tight five-round affair with two-time champion, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones back in July of last year at UFC 239, 36-year-old bruiser, Santos dropped his first defeat at 205-pounds in his razor-thin decision loss to Jones.

Making a timely rise to title challenger status, the American Top Team trainee had blasted through Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa, and scored a knockout victory over current best, the aforenoted, Blachowicz at UFC Fight Night Prague back in February of last year.

41-year-old Minas Gerais favourite, Teixeira would not only book his place in a second light heavyweight title fight under the promotion’s banner with a win over Santos, but would also secure his eye-catching fifth straight win. The poised boxer and grappler completely descimated common-opponent, Anthony Smith in the main event of UFC Fight Night Jacksonville in May, adding to a winning run which includes prior victories over Nikita Krylov, Ion Cutelaba, an Karl Roberson.

In the night’s co-main event, veteran former UFC heavyweight kingpin, Andrei ‘The Pitbull’ Arlovski returns for the second time this year, as he welcomes Canadian division prospect, Tanner ‘The Bulldozer’ Boser.

Sharing the above mentioned Jacksonville card with Teixeira, Arlovski returned to winning ways with a unanimous decision win over Philippe Lins.

Hoping to score his third consecutive win, Boser rebounded from a unanimous decision loss to fellow prospect, Ciryl Gane, with a pair of knockout victories of his own both common-opposition, Lins and Raphael Pessoa, in June and July this year, respectively.

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ – 10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons

Women’s Strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ – 4 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov def. Marcos Rogério de Lima via first-round forearm choke (4:48)

Featherweight: Darren Elkins def. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri via third-round rear-naked choke (2:22)

Welterweight: Max Griffin def. Ramiz Brahimaj via third-round referee stoppage (2:03)

Bantamweight: Gustavo Lopez def. Anthony Birchak via first-round rear-naked choke (2:43)