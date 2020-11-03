UFC Vegas 12 saw middleweight legend Anderson Silva suffer a fourth-round TKO defeat at the hands of #10 ranked contender Uriah Hall. Since then Mixedmartialarts.com has obtained the official medical suspensions from UFC Vegas 12 – check them out below (via MMA Mania).

Uriah Hall: Suspended 180 days with 30 days no contact or until both hands and right foot is cleared by an orthopaedic doctor.



Anderson Silva: Suspended 180 days or until broken nose is cleared by a doctor. Also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days days due to left upper eyelid laceration.

Bryce Mitchell: Suspended 180 days or until left hand is cleared by an orthopedic doctor. Also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to right eyebrow laceration.

Maurice Greene: Suspended 45 days or until he receives MRI for cervical/spine as outpatient and clearance from neurosurgeon, ortho spine specialist or physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor. No contact for 30 days due to left eyebrow laceration.

Charles Ontiveros: Suspended 30 days and 21 days with no contact.

Bobby Green: Suspended 180 days or until left eye is cleared by an ophthalmologist. Also must have facial lacerations cleared by a doctor or no contest for 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Thiago Moises: Suspended 180 days or until right thumb is cleared by an orthopedic doctor.

Chris Gruetzemacher: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to right eyelid laceration.

Alexander Hernandez: Suspended 45 days or until cut on right index finger is cleared by a doctor.

Adrian Yanez: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to cut under right eye.

Jack Marshman: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to lacerations under both eyes.

Cole Williams: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days due to laceration above left eyebrow.

Justin Ledet: Suspended 45 days and 30 days with no contact.

Kevin Natividad: Suspended 60 days and 45 days with no contact.