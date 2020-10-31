LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva Results throughout the night (Sat. 31st. October 2020) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Ultimate Fighter 17 finalist, Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall looks to notch his third consecutive victory and arguably the most high-profile win of his career, as he headlines the Las Vegas event opposite division icon, Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva.

35-year-old Spanish Town native, Hall has scored recent wins over both Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis over the last two-years, return to the win-column after a knockout loss to one-time middleweight championship challenger, Paulo Costa. The Fortis MMA trainee has won eight separate times in the Octagon, scoring other noteworthy victories over the likes of recently minted Bellator middleweight champion, Gegard Mousasi, and one-time light heavyweight championship chaser, Thiago Santos.

Limited to just one triumph since July of 2013, veteran Brazilian icon, Silva seems to be on the verge of a somewhat retirement from the sport, or at least the end of his promotional stint, having featured a staggering twenty-four times under the organization’s scrutiny.

A dominant former middleweight champion, Silva had scored an incredible ten separate successful title defences, including infamous victories over the likes of Rich Franklin, Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen (x2), and compatriot, Vitor Belfort.

Taking co-main event honours, streaking Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Bryce ‘Thug Nasty’ Mitchell attempts to extend his undefeated professional run to fourteen fights. The 26-year-old Arkansas native will sport his requested camouflage fight kit for the first time tonight, as he meets with featherweight mainstay, Andre ‘Touchy’ Fili.

UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs. Silva Results

Main Card: (ESPN+ – 7 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili

Heavyweight: Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy

Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Kevin Ontiveros

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moisés

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ – 4 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez

Catchweight (187.5-pounds): Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman

Catchweight (175.5-pounds): Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad