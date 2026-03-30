UFC Vegas 115 Odds: Why Chris Duncan Opens as Favorite Over Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano vs Chris Duncan at UFC Vegas 115 on April 4 lines up as a classic experience versus momentum matchup, and current markets lean toward the younger, active Duncan as a slight to moderate favorite on the moneyline.

Renato Moicano vs Chris Duncan Odds

Most major books list Chris Duncan around -190, with Renato Moicano sitting near +160 on the moneyline for their lightweight bout, and this is the kind of price range where bet365’s latest welcome offer can add extra value for new customers looking to get involved. That price implies Duncan wins this fight roughly 63 percent of the time, with Moicano around 37 percent, framing him as a clear but still beatable favorite rather than a lock.

So far, the moneyline has shown limited movement, with no major swings recorded on early method props or outcome markets. Books opened Duncan in the favorite lane and have largely held that position, suggesting steady respect for his recent form rather than a late rush on either side.

Duncan is favored because he is the younger, surging fighter with recent form, durability, and output trending upward, while Moicano is viewed as the more worn, inconsistent veteran despite his higher historical level of competition. Duncan has spoken for years about how training at ATT raised his game, especially after his Contender Series stint, and his recent Instagram posts again thank American Top Team as he wraps sparring before flying to Vegas.

The underlying sentiment reflects Duncan’s surge in 2024–2025, including wins over Bolaji Oki, Jordan Vucenic, Mateusz Rebecki, and a first-round anaconda choke of Terrance McKinney at UFC 323. Moicano, meanwhile, enters off back‑to‑back losses to Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush after a strong three‑fight win streak at lightweight.

Duncan, 15‑2 as a pro, stands 5’10” with a 71‑inch reach and leans on pace and mixed offense. With heavy output decisions over Omar Morales and Yanal Ashmouz, then a run of submissions with guillotines against Oki and Vucenic, and the anaconda on McKinney.

Moicano has a long history of finishing with rear‑naked chokes at lightweight, tapping Brad Riddell, Alexander Hernandez, Jai Herbert, and Damir Hadzovic, alongside signature wins over names like Cub Swanson and Calvin Kattar.

Given those trends, many bettors will see Moicano’s proven submission game and defense as the live‑dog path, especially if he can slow Duncan’s volume and turn scrambles into back takes. On the other side, Duncan’s pace, willingness to wrestle, and recent finishing run support interest in him by decision or late stoppage, particularly for parlay anchors where his moneyline price fits as a clear but not overwhelming favorite.

Duncan closes this matchup as the side the market trusts more right now, but the tape and numbers still leave Moicano as a very live underdog with real leverage on submission and veteran savvy. Duncan’s youth, recent streak, and high‑pace, wrestling‑heavy style help justify his favorite tag, especially with a full camp at ATT and a clear trend of converting that work into finishes and scorecard wins.