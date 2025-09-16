UFC Vancouver Gets New Main Event as Brendan Allen Replaces Injured Anthony Hernandez vs. Reinier De Ridder

Brendan Allen is set to step in. UFC Vancouver has undergone a significant main event change after Anthony Hernandez withdrew from his scheduled bout against Reinier De Ridder due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC announced Monday that Brendan Allen will replace Hernandez in the October 18 headliner at Rogers Arena.

Hernandez broke his silence on social media Tuesday, apologizing to the organization, his opponent, and fans. “I want to sincerely apologize to the UFC and to my opponent Reinier de Ridder, and to everyone who was looking forward to this matchup,” Hernandez wrote. The nature of the injury and timeline for his return remain unclear.

The withdrawal represents a setback for Hernandez, who was riding an eight-fight winning streak and positioned himself as a potential title contender after his dominant victory over Roman Dolidze in August. That performance, which ended in a submission victory at the UFC Apex, had many observers believing Hernandez would receive the next title shot against newly crowned champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Allen steps into the main event opportunity following his Fight of the Night performance against Marvin Vettori at UFC 318 in July. The Louisiana native earned a unanimous decision victory in New Orleans, snapping a two-fight losing streak that included defeats to both Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov. Allen currently ranks 11th in the middleweight division while maintaining a 13-4 UFC record since joining the promotion in 2019.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt holds the second-most submissions in UFC middleweight history with 14 submission victories in his career. His recent victory over Vettori showcased improved striking and pressure, earning him performance bonuses and positioning him for this significant step up in competition.

De Ridder remains in the headliner spot following his impressive 2025 campaign. The former ONE Championship two-division titleholder has compiled a 4-0 UFC record, including a split decision victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. That performance solidified his position as the fourth-ranked middleweight contender and established him as a legitimate title threat.

The Dutch fighter’s UFC tenure began with a submission victory over Gerald Meerschaert, followed by a first-round finish of Kevin Holland and an upset victory over previously undefeated Bo Nickal. His victory over Whittaker demonstrated his ability to compete with elite-level opposition, utilizing his grappling background while displaying improved striking fundamentals.

This main event change carries significant implications for the middleweight title picture. Nassourdine Imavov currently leads the contender race following his victory over Caio Borralho at UFC Paris earlier this month. However, a dominant victory by De Ridder over Allen could potentially leapfrog him ahead of Imavov for the next title opportunity against Chimaev.

For Allen, the short-notice opportunity represents a chance to vault into title contention after recent struggles against top-tier competition. His losses to both Hernandez and Imavov highlighted areas for improvement, but his rebound victory over Vettori demonstrated his ability to make necessary adjustments.

The card features several other notable matchups, including Kevin Holland versus Mike Malott in welterweight action and Manon Fiorot facing Jasmine Jasudavicius in women’s flyweight competition. The event marks the UFC’s seventh visit to Vancouver and first since UFC 289 in June 2023.

UFC Vancouver takes place October 18 at Rogers Arena.