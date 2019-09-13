UFC Vancouver Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













UFC on ESPN+ 16 goes down tomorrow night (Sat. September 14, 2019) from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Lightweights and fan-favorites Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin Gaethje will meet in the main event. The matchup has all the makings of a Fight Of The Year candidate. Also, Nikita Krylov takes on Glover Teixeira at light heavyweight. Todd Duffee will make his return at heavyweight against Jeff Hughes. There are plenty of other great fights on tap for tomorrow’s card as well.

Check out the UFC Vancouver full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event below.

UFC Vancouver Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET):

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Glover Teixeira

Heavyweight: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes

Welterweight: Tristan Connelly vs. Michel Pereira

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET):

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Marcin Tybura

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Cole Smith

Bantamweight: Hunter Azure vs. Brad Katona

Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs. Chas Skelly

Bantamweight: Ryan MacDonald vs. Louis Smolka

Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Kyle Prepolec

Will you be tuning in to UFC Vancouver tomorrow night?