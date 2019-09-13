UFC Vancouver Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC on ESPN+ 16 goes down tomorrow night (Sat. September 14, 2019) from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Lightweights and fan-favorites Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin Gaethje will meet in the main event. The matchup has all the makings of a Fight Of The Year candidate. Also, Nikita Krylov takes on Glover Teixeira at light heavyweight. Todd Duffee will make his return at heavyweight against Jeff Hughes. There are plenty of other great fights on tap for tomorrow’s card as well.
Check out the UFC Vancouver full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event below.
UFC Vancouver Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET):
- Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje
- Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Glover Teixeira
- Heavyweight: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes
- Welterweight: Tristan Connelly vs. Michel Pereira
- Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
- Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Jim Crute
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET):
- Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Marcin Tybura
- Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Cole Smith
- Bantamweight: Hunter Azure vs. Brad Katona
- Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs. Chas Skelly
- Bantamweight: Ryan MacDonald vs. Louis Smolka
- Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Kyle Prepolec
