UFC Vancouver Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. September 14, 2019) UFC Vancouver took place from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Vancouver crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 15,114, resulting in a $1.78 million CAD ($1.34 million USD) gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Justin Gaethje and Misha Cirkunov were given Performance of the Night bonuses for their first-round finishes of Donald Cerrone and Jimmy Crute respectively.

The Fight of the Night went to Tristan Connelly vs. Michel Pereira’s welterweight bout. Pereira was flashy in the first round with multiple backflips among others, but eventually tired.

Connelly — who wasn’t even in the UFC more than a week ago — capitalized to get the unanimous decision victory. And because Pereira missed weight, the full $100,000 bonus went to the Canadian who is having one heck of a week.

What did you think about the UFC Vancouver bonuses?