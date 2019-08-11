Volkan Oezdemir Crushes Ilir Latifi – UFC Uruguay Results

Spread the word!













Up next on the UFC Uruguay main card is a light heavyweight collision between Ilir Latifi and Volkan Oezdemir.

Round 1:

A few shots land from both men but Latifi gets the takedown. Oezdemir gets back to his feet but still has Latifi pressed up against him on the cage. They separate and Oezdemir walks him down. Latifi lands a nice right hand. A flying knee just connects for Latifi but he eats it fine. Latifi now working on Oezdemir against the cage but they separate quickly.

Latifi has a welt below his right eye. Another knee lands for Oezdemir as he shoots in on a takedown, but he continues to push through and presses Oezdemir against the cage. Shoulder shots from Oezdemir now to separate. heavy leg kick lands for Oezdemir. Latifi landing some shots inside the pocket and has a takedown attempt stuffed.

Another Latifi shot is stuffed and Oezdemir lands some nice volume shots to back him against the cage. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Latifi lands a crisp combination as Oezdemir steps into the pocket. Oezdemir is trying to close the distance before unloading on Latifi. Oezdemir lands a knee that rocks and drops Latifi. Oezdemir swarms on the ground but Latifi gets to his feet. Oezdemir is trying to put things together against the cage.

Latifi survives but is taking some very deep breaths. A leg kick from Oezdemir wobbles Latifi and forces him to switch stances. A big shot from Oezdemir drops Latifi and the referee steps in to wave off the action after the follow-up shots.

Official Result: Volkan Oezdemir def. Ilir Latifi via R2 KO (punches, 4:31)