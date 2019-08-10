UFC Uruguay Results: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Uruguay results throughout tonight (Sat. August 10, 2019).
The show goes down from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against Liz Carmouche. “The Bullet” hopes to avenge a loss to Carmouche from early on in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career in the regional scene.
Also, Mike Perry makes his return to take on Vicente Luque in a welterweight co-main event. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Uruguay results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.
UFC Uruguay Results
Main Card:
- Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry
- Featherweight: Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri
- Light heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir
- Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira
- Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett
Preliminary Card:
- Heavyweight: Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko
- Women’s strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres
- Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva
- Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Lightweight: Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas
- Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana
**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Uruguay begins at 5:00 p.m. ET**
