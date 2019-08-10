UFC Uruguay Results: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Uruguay results throughout tonight (Sat. August 10, 2019).

The show goes down from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her title against Liz Carmouche. “The Bullet” hopes to avenge a loss to Carmouche from early on in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career in the regional scene.

Also, Mike Perry makes his return to take on Vicente Luque in a welterweight co-main event. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Uruguay results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.

UFC Uruguay Results

Main Card:

Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

(C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry Featherweight: Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri

Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri Light heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Preliminary Card:

Heavyweight: Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa

Cyril Gane vs. Raphael Pessoa Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Gilbert Burns vs. Aleksei Kunchenko Women’s strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres

Marina Rodriguez vs. Tecia Torres Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Raulian Paiva Bantamweight: Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Chris Gutierrez Lightweight: Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Alex da Silva vs. Rodrigo Vargas Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Polyana Viana

**Keep refreshing for live results/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Uruguay begins at 5:00 p.m. ET**