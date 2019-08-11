UFC Uruguay Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. August 10, 2019) UFC Uruguay took place from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The Uruguay crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 9,225. The gate was not announced. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

In the very first fight of the night, Veronica Macedo pulled off a spectacular first-round submission win. She forced former jiu-jitsu world champion Polyana Viana to submit after just over a minute with a beautiful armbar. With the win, she’ll take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

Also, on the main card, light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi put on a show. However, it was Oezdemir who picked up the second-round knockout win with a vicious left hook. With the finish, he’ll get a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus as well.

Finally, in the co-main event of the night, Mike Perry and Vicente Luque put on a Fight Of The Year candidate. Both men exchanged some hard shots over the course of three rounds, with Perry bleeding profusely in the third round while his head was being squeezed by Luque in a guillotine choke.

When it was all said and done, Luque took home a split decision victory. Despite only one man winning the fight, both will take home $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonuses.

