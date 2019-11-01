UFC Unveils Baddest Mother F*cker Belt Design (Photo)

The design has finally dropped. The UFC has unveiled their Baddest Mother F*cker Championship belt design ahead of tomorrow’s UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV).
Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet inside the Octagon from Madison Square Garden in New York City at welterweight. The winner will be declared the Baddest Mother F*cker in the UFC. Also, WWE legend and Hollywood megastar The Rock will be in attendance to wrap the gold around the winner’s waist.
With hours to go before the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins, the UFC took to their Twitter page to unveil the design of the title. Check it out here:
UFC 244 Card
Main Card:
- Baddest Mother F*cker Championship (Welterweight): Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
- Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
- Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov
- Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie
Preliminary Card:
- Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani
- Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Early Prelims:
- Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu
What do you think of the BMF Title design? Who are you picking in the main event?
