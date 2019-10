UFC Tampa Medical Suspensions: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Faces Long Sit

Spread the word!













Over the weekend, UFC Tampa went down from the Amalie Arena in Florida. In the main event of the night, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk returned to 115 pounds, defeating Michelle Waterson via unanimous decision.

Now, after all the action inside the Octagon, the UFC Tampa medical suspensions have been issued out for all the fighters involved in Saturday night’s action. Check out the full UFC Tampa medical suspensions below, via MMA Fighting.

UFC Tampa Medical Suspensions

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 45-day suspension, requires clearance on both feet or could be suspended for 180 days

Michelle Waterson: 30-day suspension

Cub Swanson: indefinite suspension, requires X-ray clearance

Kron Gracie: 30-day suspension

Niko Price: no remarks

James Vick: indefinite suspension, requires neurological clearance

Amanda Ribas: no remarks

Mackenzie Dern: 7-day suspension for lip laceration

Matt Frevola: 180-day suspension, right foot and lower leg require X-ray clearance, no contact for 45 days due to left orbital injury

Luis Pena: no remarks

Eryk Anders: indefinite suspension, requires CT scan clearance

Gerald Meerschaert: 30-day suspension

Ryan Spann: 180-day suspension, requires clearance for elbow injury

Devin Clark: 30-day suspension

Mike Davis: no remarks

Thomas Gifford: 90-day suspension, requires medical clearance

Alex Morono: 30-day suspension, requires clearance from ophthalmologist

Max Griffin: 30-day suspension

Deiveson Figueiredo: no remarks

Tim Elliott: no remarks

Marlon Vera: 30-day suspension, or until feet are cleared

Andre Ewell: 45-day suspension for laceration

Miguel Baeza: indefinite suspension, right wrist requires X-ray clearance

Hector Aldana: indefinite suspension, requires left leg clearance

Marvin Vettori: 180-day suspension, requires clearance for back injury

Andrew Sanchez: indefinite suspension, requires right leg clearance

JJ Aldrich: no remarks

Lauren Mueller: 30-day suspension, requires X-ray clearance on right foot

