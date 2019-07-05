UFC Summer Press Conference Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













Tonight (Fri. June 5, 2019) the UFC Summer press conference will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The presser will feature several big names; including UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, interim champion Dustin Poireir, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar, and more.

Holloway will defend the UFC featherweight title against Edgar in the headliner of UFC 240 on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The rematch between Cormier and Miocic, which is expected to serve as the headliner of the upcoming UFC 241 PPV event on August 17, 2019, will go down at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Khabib returns when he makes his next title defense against Poirier at the UFC 242 PPV event on Saturday, September 7 at The Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

You can watch the presser along with us here at LowKickMMA via the video player below. The press conference begins at 5:30 p.m. ET:

What are you expecting from today’s UFC Summer press conference?