Spread the word!













The preliminary card results for UFC Stockholm are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, June 1, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC Stockholm.

Headlining the card are Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

UFC Stockholm Preliminary Card Results

Rostem Akman vs. Sergey Khandozhko in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card on ESPN 2.

Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg is next in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Stevie Ray vs. Leonardo Santos is next in a lightweight bout.

Nick Hein vs Frank Camacho is next in a lightweight bout.

Bea Malecki vs. Eduarda Santana is next in a women’s featherweight bout.

Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark is next in a light heavyweight bout.

Opening the ESPN 2 prelims is Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo in a lightweight bout.