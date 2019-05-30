UFC Stockholm Betting Odds: Is Anthony Smith Favored To Beat Alexander Gustafsson?

Spread the word!













The final betting odds are in for UFC Stockholm, as the event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The show goes down this weekend (Saturday, June 1, 2019) from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 1 P.M. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN 2 at 10 A.M. ET.

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight bout will headline the show. Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir, also at 205 pounds, will co-headline.

Rounding out the six-bout main card is Aleksandar Rakic vs. Jimi Manuwa in a light heavyweight bout, Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold at featherweight, Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos in a lightweight clash, and Sung Bin Jo vs. Daniel Teymur at featherweight.

UFC Stockholm Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers, Gustafsson is a -325 favorite over Smith, who is a +265 underdog. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (1 P.M. ET, ESPN+)

Alexander Gustafsson (-325) vs. Anthony Smith (+265)

Volkan Oezdemir (-120) vs. Ilir Latifi (EVEN)

Chris Fishgold (-120) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (EVEN)

Aleksandar Rakic (-220) vs. Jimi Manuwa (+180)

Damir Hadzovic (-175) vs. Christos Giagos (+155)

Sung Bin Jo (-145) vs. Daniel Teymur (+125)

Preliminary Card (10 A.M. ET, ESPN2)