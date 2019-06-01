UFC Stockholm Highlights: Bea Malecki Taps Duda Santana

Spread the word!













UFC Stockholm’s preliminary card is currently underway. Some magnificent finishes have already popped off from the Ericsson Globe Arena.

Featherweight Bea Malecki earned the first submission victory of the night. She wrapped up Duda Santana in the second round, sinking in a rear-naked choke, forcing Santana to tap out and call it a night. The finish was good enough to earn Malecki the third victory of her mixed martial arts (MMA0 career.

Check out the finish here below:

The action continues from UFC Stockholm, and LowKickMMA has the best and latest coverage from the event. Click here to check out our live results from UFC Stockholm.